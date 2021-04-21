Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0006 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GULTU stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit