Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0006 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of GULTU stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
