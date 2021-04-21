Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $449.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,978. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

