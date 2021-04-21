Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 215 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.35. 12,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

