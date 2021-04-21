Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.34. The firm has a market cap of $375.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.25 and a 12-month high of $397.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

