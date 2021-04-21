Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

HLNE stock opened at $89.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

