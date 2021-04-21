Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,690. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Earnings History for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit