Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,690. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

