Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.27% of Heska as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Heska by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heska by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Heska by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 8.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.82. 249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.07.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.