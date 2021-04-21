Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $164.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.23 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.