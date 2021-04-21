Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 5,500 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up 2.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.27. 5,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,591. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

