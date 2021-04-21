Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. 9,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,280. The stock has a market cap of $799.00 million, a PE ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

