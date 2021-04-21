Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 269.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $20,073,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

NOVA stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,107. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

