Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

NYSE MTN traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.58. 4,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.92 and a 52-week high of $333.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.