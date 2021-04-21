Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 12,800 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 286.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 35.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.51. 4,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,659. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

