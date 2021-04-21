Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $652.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.85 and a 200 day moving average of $630.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

