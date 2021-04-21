Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.