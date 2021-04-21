Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

