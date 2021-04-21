Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

