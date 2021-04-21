Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after purchasing an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.88. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

