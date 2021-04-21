Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $237,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

