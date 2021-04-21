Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

