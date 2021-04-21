Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 151.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

