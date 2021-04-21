Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wedbush

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 96,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,777,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.