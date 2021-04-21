HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 245.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Provention Bio stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $494.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 212,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

