Head-To-Head Analysis: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) & Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nabors Industries and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 4 4 0 0 1.50 Oasis Midstream Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

Nabors Industries currently has a consensus price target of $35.64, suggesting a potential downside of 57.32%. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 34.45%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Nabors Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -39.93% -27.82% -7.34% Oasis Midstream Partners 1.68% 16.69% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nabors Industries and Oasis Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.20 -$702.89 million ($66.00) -1.27 Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.72 $122.12 million $3.41 6.11

Oasis Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Nabors Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company marketed approximately 354 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 14 other countries worldwide; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

