Head-To-Head Review: Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alleghany shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 13.57% 14.19% 5.71% Alleghany -0.76% 1.32% 0.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Alleghany’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.43 $99.60 million N/A N/A Alleghany $9.04 billion 1.05 $857.80 million $23.77 28.64

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Safety Insurance Group and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alleghany has a consensus price target of $800.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Alleghany’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

