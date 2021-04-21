Head-To-Head Survey: Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) versus BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions N/A -11.08% -0.78% BTRS N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trident Acquisitions and BTRS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 0 6 0 3.00

BTRS has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and BTRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A $1.40 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTRS beats Trident Acquisitions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

