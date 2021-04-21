Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 26,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.