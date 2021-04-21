Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.20

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 7139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

