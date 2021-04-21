Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HLAN remained flat at $$95.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 91 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

