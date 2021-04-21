Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,691 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.93. 5,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

