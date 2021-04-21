Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

KO stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. 140,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The company has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

