Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,912 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $67,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.76. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $195.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

