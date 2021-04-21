Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,899 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 68,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,692. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

