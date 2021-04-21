HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

