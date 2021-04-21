Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.88. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 58 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $514.25 million, a P/E ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

