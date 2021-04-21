Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $7.36 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.68. 142,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

