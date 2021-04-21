Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 1.41% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.