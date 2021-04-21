Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 257,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

