Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 12,400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. 90,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4,011.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

