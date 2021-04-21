Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises about 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Valmont Industries worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.85. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

