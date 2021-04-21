Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.17

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 356310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

