Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $395.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

