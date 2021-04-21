Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 203.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

