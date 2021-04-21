Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.13. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 5,246 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.