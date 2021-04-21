Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $19.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 83,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,338. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

