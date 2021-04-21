Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for 1.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. 28,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,809. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

