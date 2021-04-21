Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

HMPT stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

In other Home Point Capital news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

