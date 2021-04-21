Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.