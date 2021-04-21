Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.41

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.41 and last traded at $231.57, with a volume of 9212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.11.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.71. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Comments


