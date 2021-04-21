Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 172,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,620,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $102.53. 275,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

